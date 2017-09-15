News

Hue Jackson press conference - 9/15

Sep 15, 2017 at 04:40 AM
Head Coach Hue Jackson:

On main areas of improvement for QB DeShone Kizer's in his second start:

"Absolutely, the sacks. The sacks and getting the ball out of his hand a little bit better, I think that is kind of his lifeline right now. He can't keep taking all of those hits. He has to do a better job of managing that, getting the ball out of his hands and just executing the offense."

On the Browns' backup QB this week:

"I am not going to switch it. It will be the same as it was last week."

On if OL Kevin Zeitler will play:

"Yes, he is." 

On if WR Kenny Britt will start the game:

"I will know exactly when I know how we will start the game. We could start in a lot of different personnel groups on offense so I won't know that right away."

On if Britt will play:

"No question, he will play. No question about that."

On if WRs Sammie Coates and Kasen Williams will have larger roles in the offense this week:

"They probably will play more this week. I'm not sure exactly what the weather is supposed to be in Baltimore this week, but I think it is supposed to be hot so we will need every available body we can have out there."

On what Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin brings to Baltimore's offense:

"Speed, quickness, knows how to play the game. He has had a lot of success in this league. I know the young man personally. He is a good young man. He is a good worker and knows how to play."

On if RB Matthew Dayes missed an assignment on the blocked punt:

"No, it wasn't Matthew. It was not Matthew Dayes. I'm not going to say who the culprit was, but it was not Matthew Dayes for sure."

On Dayes stating he had a miscommunication:

"It is Hue Jackson. It is on Coach Jackson. It is Coach Hue Jackson's problem."

