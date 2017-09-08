Hue Jackson press conference - 9/8

Opening statement:**

"I am excited. I am happy watching our football team. We had to go inside today because of the rain. I think it was good. Did some walkthrough work, some other things, some polishing and getting ready for Sunday. I think our guys are excited. We have a lot of work to do between now and then playing against a good football team, but I think we are up to the challenge."

On if he is waiting on anything to decide which players will be active on Sunday:

"I don't think so. I am not going to say who our active guys are, but I think everybody, hopefully, is in the boat and ready to play, other than (DL) Myles (Garrett). I think we all know what Myles' situation is – he will be week to week – but other than that I think we are pretty healthy."

On who the backup QB will be versus Pittsburgh:

"The backup quarterback this week will be (QB) Kevin Hogan."

On saying that he most likely would not change who the backup QB once named and if that is still the case:

"I don't know that. I don't want to be stuck on that. I made that decision for this week for several different other reasons, but Kevin will be the backup this week."

On reasons Hogan was named backup QB for Sunday's season opener versus Pittsburgh:

"I just think when I look at what we are trying to accomplish this week. I have watched the guy move the team, do some good things, not that (QB) Cody (Kessler) didn't. Cody has done some good things, too. I just think this week I felt like Kevin is more in line with where we are and what we are trying to accomplish this week."

On saying that once he picked his backup QB, the position would not change week to week:

"I did, but I don't want to get stuck in that, too. Cody is going to have a chance this year to also be the backup, as well, at some point. I want to make sure I put that out there. I made that statement the other day having gone through what I was going through and looking at certain things. We will play this thing out as we go, and if there is a chance where Cody fits better, then Cody will be the backup."

On Kessler starting the offseason as the No. 1 QB on the depth chart to now being at the 'bottom' of the depth chart:

"He is not at the bottom. I know you feel that way. He is not at the bottom. I don't want to paint that kind of picture for him. He is not at the bottom. He is one of the backup quarterbacks on this football team."

On if there is any concern about Kessler's confidence, given the situation:

"I would if we weren't very straightforward and honest with players, but we are. We tell them exactly why we are doing what we are doing and where we are, and we have done that from Day 1 up through now and that is not going to change. Cody is very confident. I hope none of our backup quarterbacks have to play this year, but if they do, they will go in and they will play well."

On what Hogan did to earn backup QB role:

"He just kept making plays. He just kept making plays. I think we all saw that. He did some things really well. The guy can move around and complete balls and make plays with the ball. The one thing for me as a head coach, I think you reward people who play really, really well and do the things that you need done, not that I am saying that Cody doesn't. Kevin did and he showed that so I am giving him the first crack at it."

On if the Browns had evaluated enough of QB Josh Woodrum, which led to him being released:

"I had probably seen enough at that point in fairness to him and to our football team. We are getting ready for a game and so the spot is important, too. I think all of those things go into the equation, but again, he might have a chance to be back here in a capacity so we will see how it all works out."

On if WR Corey Coleman is where he needs to be for Week 1:

"I think so. Obviously, the Tampa Bay game, he did some good things. He has to go out and play his tail off for us. Corey has to and he will show up on Sunday and play well. I believe that. He is poised for a big game."

On the Browns having a meeting with Cleveland Police and their involvement with pregame ceremonies on Sunday: