News

Hue Jackson stresses confidence in DeShone Kizer: 'This guy is everything I think he is'

Sep 18, 2017 at 10:10 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns coach Hue Jackson won't overreact to DeShone Kizer's rough afternoon in Baltimore. 

After the rookie quarterback committed four of the team's five turnovers in a 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Jackson emphasized patience and confidence in the youngster.

"He didn't play as well yesterday, but the sky isn't falling down by any stretch of the imagination," Jackson said Monday. "This guy is everything I think he is."

Kizer, making his first start in an NFL regular season road game, struggled to find a rhythm in a game in which he missed roughly a quarter because of a migraine. He passed for 184 yards on 15-of-31 attempts, threw three interceptions and was strip-sacked earlier in the contest.  

It was an all-around frustrating effort in front of a raucous crowd at M&T Bank Stadium as Cleveland seemingly became its own worst enemy. When it was over, Kizer — who showed promise in the season opener against Pittsburgh — took ownership of his miscues.

"Everything's a lesson," he said after the game, "the good, the bad, the ugly."

Jackson echoed a similar sentiment, pointing to Sunday's struggles as a potential catalyst for growth.

"It doesn't happen when you play pretty well and all of you guys say, 'Wow, DeShone Kizer did some great things! Here we go.' It happens when all of a sudden a guy has been humbled," Jackson said. "That's why I say quarterbacks might as well start on their knees. You're going to bring them to their knees, so you might as well start off on your knees, so get down there. That's where he is today. He'll grow from this."

Kizer, who met with reporters in the locker room Monday, was his own biggest critic, describing the display as his "worst performance in any sport ever."

"I'm just going to try to use it as motivation going into this week to make sure that I can prove to my teammates, prove to the Cleveland fans, prove to this organization the type of guy that I actually am."

Jackson said Kizer carried that workmanlike approach into the team's facility Monday.

"He gets it. He's taking responsibility for it, knows that he needs to continue to work harder and better, understands in the National Football League that it is about accuracy, that you have to put the ball where you want to put it at all times, that the other team can't touch your ball. That is so important for our football team," he said.

"Our margin for error is not very big, and I think we get that. We have to be as close to perfect as we can be, and it starts at that position. He would be the first to tell you that. He knows that, and that's what we're going to work toward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising