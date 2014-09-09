In career-tying day, Andrew Hawkins remains underrated

*Browns rookie running back Terrance West has worn the number 28 since he can remember. When the franchise released veteran Dion Lewis, who occupied West's favorite number, West immediately put in a claim for the number.

But as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, you have to earn everything. Whether that's extra reps on the practice field, your own room in the team hotel or even a jersey number.

Pettine and the Browns' coaching staff made West a promise: if he lived up to the teams' expectations during practice and in the classroom, the team would consider giving him the number 28.

"He had a great week of practice," said Pettine, with a smile. "He really did. We kind of dangled a carrot with him giving him jersey number 28. We told him it depended on how he prepped for the week, so he was a model citizen the day we told him that."

The Browns didn't let their running back know he earned number 28 until the very last moment. Once West threw on his new jersey, any temporary lapses we saw in the preseason from the 23-year-old disappeared in thin air. On 16 carries, West gashed the Steelers for 100 yards. No other rookie running back or receiver around the NFL put up triple-digit numbers like West did in Pittsburgh.

"The game is about stepping up," said West in a postgame interview with Nathan Zegura. "It's football, so people are going to go down. It's about the next man stepping up and being prepared."

Three things I wonder

I wonder … if Donte Whitner leading the team in tackles (12) is what the coaches want. Yes, Whitner plays closer to the line of scrimmage. But teams who usually have a safety lead them in tackles means the player is cleaning up from opposing teams throwing the ball with ease down the field. Whitner himself will tell you he needs to make more impact plays against the Saints to scare defenders in the middle of the field.

I wonder … if the Browns will package more plays for Travis Benjamin as a gadget player. We saw Seattle and Minnesota use two receivers (Percy Harvin and Cordarelle Patterson) to perfection in the ground game. Benjamin took one carry on a reverse for 10 yards. He has a similar explosive skill set to that of Harvin and Patterson, where the Browns' offensive coaches could get creative.