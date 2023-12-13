Community

Inaugural City of Cleveland Youth Summit attracts hundreds of scholars

Browns commit $25,000 to support curriculum focused on healthy relationships and prepare for their future growth

Dec 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
City of Cleveland Summit

Members of the Cleveland community were all ears as students took the stage to share their thoughts on social and emotional wellness at a recent youth summit presented by the City of Cleveland. 

On Oct. 24, close to 300 students from 24 Cleveland high schools gathered at Cleveland Metropolitan School District's East Professional Center for the summit titled, "The Struggle is Real: Skills for Today, Opportunities for Tomorrow." The event was an opportunity for students passionate about making a difference in their community to speak with like-minded individuals and learn about the resources available to help them foster change. 

To support the initiative, the Cleveland Browns helped fund the program, with funding centered on the healthy relationships portion of the event. With a focus on healthy relationships and supporting youth in our community, the Browns provided $75,000 in microgrants to organizations throughout Northeast Ohio.

"The relationship skills that children develop during adolescence help them make positive decisions about other aspects of their lives including school, work and romantic relationships," Cleveland Browns Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic said. "The Browns were proud to partner with the City of Cleveland to educate and encourage students to continue to build healthy relationships."

Throughout the event, students participated in workshops on topics such as healthy relationships, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Browns CB Greg Newsome II were also present at the event to serve as the moderators for a fireside chat with students on the topic of mental health. 

To kick off the summit, the Karamu House performed a short sketch highlighting the importance of healthy relationships with family, loved ones and the pressures of acceptance. 

The summit was part of the "Thriving Youth Series," a group of events hosted in October to raise awareness of the importance of impactful youth development programming. Partners for the series included the City of Cleveland, Open Doors Academy, Starting Point, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, University Hospitals and the Youth Advocacy Leadership Coalition. 

Participation allowed students to learn the ins and outs of mental and physical self-care, sharpen their professional skills, explore potential career paths and add resources to their tool belt to navigate the challenges of adolescence and foster personal growth. 

"The mayor's office is committed to stewarding a youth agenda that centers youth voice and engages a wide range of partners to support quality programming and thoughtful policy," stated Sonya Pryor-Jones, Chief of Youth and Family Success. "We are thankful for the support of the Cleveland Browns in this inaugural event, and look forward to growing the Thriving Youth Series in 2024."

Throughout the year, the Browns seek opportunities to support youth by emphasizing the importance of healthy relationships while also championing youth football, education and social justice in the local community and throughout Ohio.

Related Content

news

Arby's Foundation awards Stay in the Game! Attendance Network with $100,000 grant 

Browns alumni Josh Cribbs joined students in goal setting during the event on Dec. 8
news

Matt Dennison honored as the 2023 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year

Dennison serves as the head coach of the Canton South High School football program
news

Cleveland Browns select Brandon Chrostowski as the 2023 Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemaker Award recipient for his work in support of social justice

Chrostowski will be recognized at the Browns' Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17
news

Browns continue to advance efforts in social justice space through partnership with JumpStart

The Browns champion social justice with a core focus on economic development
news

Browns Flag-in-Schools Program Launches in Three Districts

Browns host three "Gym Class Takeovers" aligned with 2023 fall pilot launch
news

Northeast Ohio shined in 2023 OHSAA Football State Championships

Browns highlight seven high school football teams from Northeast Ohio as part of our Month of Giving, who made their way to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the hopes of taking home a state title
news

Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio through a "Month of Giving" 

news

Browns set to host annual First and Ten Toy Drive    

Prior to Dec. 10 home game against the Jaguars, fans can bring a gift to benefit Toys for Tots
news

Anthony Walker Jr. supports Stay in the Game! through My Cause My Cleats

Students from Garfield Heights City Schools helped design Walker's cleats for Week 13 against the Rams 
news

Browns players shine spotlight on charitable endeavors as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

Browns players will wear the cleats in Week 13 against the Rams
news

Browns Shelby Harris visits Stay in the Game! Attendance Network school to congratulate students for improved attendance

Harris served as the Principal for the Day at Bluestone Elementary School on Nov. 14
Advertising