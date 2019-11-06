Injuries testing Browns' depth in secondary, tight end - News & Notes

Injuries and roster moves could test the Browns' depth in the secondary and at tight end Sunday against the Bills.

The Browns could be down two of their tight ends — Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown — and two members of the secondary who played a significant number of snaps during the first half of the season in Eric Murray (knee) and Jermaine Whitehead, who was waived Monday.

The good news? Damarious Randall, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday as the Browns began their on-field preparations for the 6-2 Bills.

"I think we still got some guys back there that we have a lot of confidence in," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "Getting Damarious back will definitely help, so hopefully we will see how he is this week."

If Randall returns, the Browns will have him and veteran Morgan Burnett at their disposal as likely starters. Juston Burris, who has played regularly during Randall's absence, and rookie Sheldrick Redwine are also available at the position. Murray, who is considered week-to-week after undergoing knee surgery, came to Cleveland as a safety but has mostly played as a slot cornerback this season. Veteran T.J. Carrie filled that role last week against the Broncos.

The tight end group, meanwhile, will be cut in half in the event Seals-Jones (knee) and Brown (concussion) are unavailable. Demetrius Harris saw a significant increase in his snaps after Seals-Jones went down with his injury in last week's first half, while rookie Stephen Carlson, who was elevated from the practice squad a couple of days earlier, saw plenty of playing time.