Injury Report: Browns hold 10 players out of final practice before preseason game vs. Eagles

CB Denzel Ward, who returned to practice Monday after missing most of training camp due to a foot injury, did not participate in team drills Friday after he did seven-on-seven drills in joint practices Thursday against the Eagles on Thursday.

"We are not playing the starters, but we are playing a lot of guys who are fighting for their football lives, so to speak," Stefanski said. "Excited to see those guys go out and perform. We talked about it earlier, it is reps out here on the practice field, it is reps in the game field and everything they do we are evaluating, and they know that so it is a very competitive environment."