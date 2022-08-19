Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns hold 10 players out of final practice before preseason game vs. Eagles

The Browns are also not expected to play their starters Sunday against the Eagles

Aug 19, 2022 at 05:04 PM
The Browns had 10 players not practice Friday in their second and final joint practice against the Eagles.

DE Chase Winovich, WR Michael Woods II, DE Isaiah Thomas, OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, FB Johnny Stanton IV, OT Chris Hubbard, CB Greg Newsome, WR Anthony Schwartz and S Grant Delpit were all on the sidelines for practice.

DE Myles Garrett returned to practice Friday after he had been excused for four practice days due to a personal reason.

CB Denzel Ward, who returned to practice Monday after missing most of training camp due to a foot injury, did not participate in team drills Friday after he did seven-on-seven drills in joint practices Thursday against the Eagles on Thursday.

After missing the last team period of practice Thursday, LT Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice in full capacity Friday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns plan on resting most of their starters for the second preseason game against the Eagles.

"We are not playing the starters, but we are playing a lot of guys who are fighting for their football lives, so to speak," Stefanski said. "Excited to see those guys go out and perform. We talked about it earlier, it is reps out here on the practice field, it is reps in the game field and everything they do we are evaluating, and they know that so it is a very competitive environment."

