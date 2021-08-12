Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns hopeful to get some players back soon as Jacksonville trip nears

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:32 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

081221_InjuryReport

The Browns completed their 13th practice of training camp — and final practice before their first preseason game Saturday against the Jaguars — with 11 players listed with injuries.

S Grant Delpit (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot), DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring), DT Malik McDowell (rib), LB Montrel Meander (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (soreness), were all held out of practice. Stewart, who has lined up as both a cornerback and safety, was the newest addition to the list.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't ignore the high amount of players being held out due to soft-tissue injuries and is hopeful several of them will be back soon.

"Soft-tissue injuries are prevalent across the league in the first weeks of training camp," he said Thursday before practice. "That's what the data suggests. Obviously, we don't want anybody to get injured, and we try to prevent as many as we can. There's something about playing football, though, where you react and you burst, which is different from training. You can train quite a bit and be in great shape, but then all of the sudden, the ball is in the air and you have to burst for it. That is often times what happens with soft-tissue injuries. It's something that we spend a lot of time on trying to prevent. I would love to tell you that we could prevent all of them; I don't think that's realistic.

"I'm hopeful over the course of the next few days that guys start to come off that group."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 13

Check out photos from the thirteenth day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
1 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
2 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
3 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
4 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
5 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
6 / 44

Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
7 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
8 / 44

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
9 / 44

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
10 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
11 / 44

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
12 / 44

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
13 / 44

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
14 / 44

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
15 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Coaching Assistant Ryan Cordell during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
16 / 44

Coaching Assistant Ryan Cordell during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
17 / 44

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
18 / 44

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
19 / 44

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
20 / 44

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
21 / 44

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
22 / 44

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
23 / 44

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Damion Square, Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) wave to the fans after the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
24 / 44

Damion Square, Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) wave to the fans after the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
25 / 44

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jeremy Garrett during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
26 / 44

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jeremy Garrett during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
27 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
28 / 44

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
29 / 44

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
30 / 44

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
31 / 44

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
32 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
33 / 44

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
34 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
35 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
36 / 44

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
37 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
38 / 44

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
39 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
40 / 44

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
41 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
42 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
43 / 44

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
44 / 44

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to players sidelined with injuries, Stefanski said Thursday he plans to rest most of the Browns starters Saturday in Jacksonville.

"The plan will be to rest the majority of starters," he said. "I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different colored jersey. It's always fun to see the guys out there making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. We're looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It's all part of a teaching progression and learning progression. We'll learn from the good and the bad that occurs. It's also all part of the evaluation process."

All healthy rookies, including first-rounder CB Greg Newsome II and second-rounder LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are expected to play and make their Browns debuts. CB Greedy Williams and OT Chris Hubbard, two players who recovered from season-ending injuries last season, are also expected to play.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's roster is as deep as it's been in weeks
news

Injury Report: Browns list 7 questionable for Wild Card matchup with Steelers

Cleveland returned to the practice field Friday for the 1st time this week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 questionable, including G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland could get a boost on its offensive line
news

Injury Report: G Wyatt Teller out, LB Malcolm Smith questionable

Cleveland heads into Sunday's game vs. Jets relatively healthy
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 starters, list 5 players as questionable vs. Giants

Cleveland will be without a key player on both sides of the ball
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2, list TE Austin Hooper questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 3rd straight week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 3 players out, 2 questionable vs. Titans

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 2nd straight week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 2 out, 3 questionable vs. Jags in addition to 5 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland will have to dig deep into its depth at Jacksonville
news

Injury report: Browns list 2 players as questionable, hope others can be activated in time for Sunday

Cleveland takes a mostly healthy roster into Sunday's game
news

Injury Report: Browns will make decision soon on RB Nick Chubb; Wyatt Teller set to return

Cleveland's running game could get a big boost Sunday vs. Houston
news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett 'ready to go;' 3 Browns ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher returned to practice Friday
Advertising