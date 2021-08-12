Injury Report: Browns hopeful to get some players back soon as Jacksonville trip nears

The Browns completed their 13th practice of training camp — and final practice before their first preseason game Saturday against the Jaguars — with 11 players listed with injuries.
S Grant Delpit (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot), DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring), DT Malik McDowell (rib), LB Montrel Meander (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (soreness), were all held out of practice. Stewart, who has lined up as both a cornerback and safety, was the newest addition to the list.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't ignore the high amount of players being held out due to soft-tissue injuries and is hopeful several of them will be back soon.
"Soft-tissue injuries are prevalent across the league in the first weeks of training camp," he said Thursday before practice. "That's what the data suggests. Obviously, we don't want anybody to get injured, and we try to prevent as many as we can. There's something about playing football, though, where you react and you burst, which is different from training. You can train quite a bit and be in great shape, but then all of the sudden, the ball is in the air and you have to burst for it. That is often times what happens with soft-tissue injuries. It's something that we spend a lot of time on trying to prevent. I would love to tell you that we could prevent all of them; I don't think that's realistic.
"I'm hopeful over the course of the next few days that guys start to come off that group."
Check out photos from the thirteenth day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
In addition to players sidelined with injuries, Stefanski said Thursday he plans to rest most of the Browns starters Saturday in Jacksonville.
"The plan will be to rest the majority of starters," he said. "I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different colored jersey. It's always fun to see the guys out there making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. We're looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It's all part of a teaching progression and learning progression. We'll learn from the good and the bad that occurs. It's also all part of the evaluation process."
All healthy rookies, including first-rounder CB Greg Newsome II and second-rounder LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are expected to play and make their Browns debuts. CB Greedy Williams and OT Chris Hubbard, two players who recovered from season-ending injuries last season, are also expected to play.