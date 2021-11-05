Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is ‘feeling good’ about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati

Nov 05, 2021 at 04:09 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns ruled out two players and listed five others as questionable ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/hip), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) were all listed as questionable. S John Johnson III (neck) did not receive an injury designation, meaning he is poised to return to the lineup.

All-Pro OT Jack Conklin will miss his third game of the season when the Browns take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Conklin did not practice all week after he suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 8 against the Steelers and is set to be replaced by one-year veteran Blake Hance, who stepped in for Conklin when he exited last week. 

WR Odell Beckham Jr. was also ruled out. The Browns announced Friday that Beckham would be released from the team, but an official transaction has not been made.

Bryant did not practice Friday after he was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday. Clowney and McKinley both practiced Friday after missing practice Thursday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney, who also did not practice Wednesday, was "trending in the right direction. Peoples-Jones and Ward, who both did not play in Week 8, were both limited participants on all three practice days this week.

Stefanski is hopeful that all questionable players will be available Sunday.

"For the most part," Stefanski said, "I'm feeling good about a lot of those guys."

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.
1 / 30

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
2 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
3 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.
4 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.
5 / 30

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.
6 / 30

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.
7 / 30

A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.
8 / 30

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.
9 / 30

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.
10 / 30

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
11 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.
12 / 30

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.
13 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
14 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.
15 / 30

Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
16 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.
17 / 30

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
18 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
19 / 30

Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
20 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.
21 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
22 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.
23 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.
24 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
26 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.
27 / 30

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
28 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.
29 / 30

The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.
30 / 30

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
