Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

The Browns ruled out two players and listed five others as questionable ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/hip), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) were all listed as questionable. S John Johnson III (neck) did not receive an injury designation, meaning he is poised to return to the lineup.

All-Pro OT Jack Conklin will miss his third game of the season when the Browns take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Conklin did not practice all week after he suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 8 against the Steelers and is set to be replaced by one-year veteran Blake Hance, who stepped in for Conklin when he exited last week.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. was also ruled out. The Browns announced Friday that Beckham would be released from the team, but an official transaction has not been made.

Bryant did not practice Friday after he was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday. Clowney and McKinley both practiced Friday after missing practice Thursday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney, who also did not practice Wednesday, was "trending in the right direction. Peoples-Jones and Ward, who both did not play in Week 8, were both limited participants on all three practice days this week.

Stefanski is hopeful that all questionable players will be available Sunday.