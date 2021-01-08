Injury Report: Browns list 7 questionable for Wild Card matchup with Steelers

The Browns on Friday listed seven players as questionable, including a handful of starters, heading into Sunday night's Wild Card matchup with the Steelers.

On the bright side, one of those players was WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has passed through the league's concussion protocols and will participate in Friday's practice, the Browns' first of the week.

Others joining Peoples-Jones as questionable: T Jack Conklin (knee/illness), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), CB Terrance Mitchell (not injury related), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), CB M.J. Stewart (calf) and G Wyatt Teller (ankle). Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Conklin, who was named a first-team All Pro earlier in the day, would not be at Friday's practice.

As of Friday, the Browns also had eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: G Joel Bitonio, TE Harrison Bryant, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Kevin Johnson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward. Stefanski declined to speculate whether any of the players would be cleared in time for Sunday's game.

Stefanski said he was confident in the status of Garrett and Richardson, whose roles on the defensive line grow even more important in the wake of Olivier Vernon's season-ending injury last week against the Steelers.