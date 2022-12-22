Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns rule 1 player out, 1 player questionable vs. Saints

C Ethan Pocic will also be activated from injured reserve for the game

Dec 22, 2022 at 01:33 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

122222_InjuryReport

The Browns will be missing one key piece of their defensive line and could miss another key player from their secondary Saturday against the Saints.

DE Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for the game due to a concussion while S John Johnson was ruled questionable with a thigh injury he suffered last week against the Ravens.

Clowney, who has two sacks and three tackles for a loss this year, will miss his fourth game of the season due to injury and first since he suffered the concussion.

Additionally, C Ethan Pocic, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in Week 11, will also be activated for the game. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday.

"He looked like himself [in practice]," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He will be fully activated."

DE Myles Garrett (illness) and RB Nick Chubb (foot) also each missed the first two days of practice this week but were back on the field Thursday. With no injury designation, both are expected to play.

"Looked normal [in practice]," Stefanski said. "Nick looked good. Myles is feeling better. They look normal."

WR Amari Cooper (hip) was also back at practice Thursday after missing the first two days of the week, which were considered rest days for him.

With Clowney out, rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas and Chase Winovich could be tasked with the rotational roles at defensive end. Wright, a third-round pick from UAB, played the majority of snaps after Clowney exited the game last week.

Photos: Saints Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
1 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
2 / 65

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
3 / 65

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
4 / 65

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
5 / 65

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
6 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
7 / 65

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
8 / 65

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
9 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
10 / 65

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
11 / 65

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
12 / 65

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
13 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
14 / 65

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
15 / 65

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
16 / 65

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
17 / 65

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
18 / 65

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
19 / 65

Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
20 / 65

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
21 / 65

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
22 / 65

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
23 / 65

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
24 / 65

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
25 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
26 / 65

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
27 / 65

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
28 / 65

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
29 / 65

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
30 / 65

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
31 / 65

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
32 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
33 / 65

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
34 / 65

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
35 / 65

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
36 / 65

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
37 / 65

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
38 / 65

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
39 / 65

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
40 / 65

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
41 / 65

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
42 / 65

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
43 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
44 / 65

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
45 / 65

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
46 / 65

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
47 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
48 / 65

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.
49 / 65

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 21, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
50 / 65

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
51 / 65

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
52 / 65

A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
53 / 65

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
54 / 65

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
55 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
56 / 65

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
57 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
58 / 65

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
59 / 65

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
60 / 65

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
61 / 65

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
62 / 65

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
63 / 65

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
64 / 65

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.
65 / 65

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 22, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

Bell was the lone player listed on the injury report for Saturday's game

news

Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

Cooper is the Browns' only player with an injury designation for Week 14

news

Injury Report: David Njoku ruled out vs. Texans

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) is also set to play for the first time since Week 10

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome vs. Buccaneers

RG Wyatt Teller and Hjalte Froholdt, who started at center for the Browns last week, were off the injury report and are expected to play

news

Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

Njoku said he's "ready to go" and expects to play in Week 11

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable, and Wyatt Teller will play his first game since Week 6

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 4 players, list 4 others as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns will be without their top tight end, right guard and cornerback in Week 8

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 Pro Bowlers vs. Ravens, list 2 others as questionable

The Browns also appear ready to add newly-acquired LB Deion Jones to the active roster

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Denzel Ward vs. Patriots

Clowney and Ward each suffered injuries last week against the Chargers. OT Joe Haeg was also ruled out with a concussion.

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett expected to play, 2 other D-linemen questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett is expected to play Sunday against Los Angeles

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable, Browns rule out 2 other players vs. Falcons

Garrett did not practice this week but returned to the team Thursday after he was involved in a car accident Monday

Advertising