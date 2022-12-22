Injury Report: Browns rule 1 player out, 1 player questionable vs. Saints

The Browns will be missing one key piece of their defensive line and could miss another key player from their secondary Saturday against the Saints.

DE Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for the game due to a concussion while S John Johnson was ruled questionable with a thigh injury he suffered last week against the Ravens.

Clowney, who has two sacks and three tackles for a loss this year, will miss his fourth game of the season due to injury and first since he suffered the concussion.

Additionally, C Ethan Pocic, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in Week 11, will also be activated for the game. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday.

"He looked like himself [in practice]," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He will be fully activated."

DE Myles Garrett (illness) and RB Nick Chubb (foot) also each missed the first two days of practice this week but were back on the field Thursday. With no injury designation, both are expected to play.

"Looked normal [in practice]," Stefanski said. "Nick looked good. Myles is feeling better. They look normal."

WR Amari Cooper (hip) was also back at practice Thursday after missing the first two days of the week, which were considered rest days for him.