Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Denzel Ward as questionable vs. Steelers

James Hudson III will start at right tackle

Jan 06, 2023 at 02:19 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Friday ruled out OT Jack Conklin (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Steelers.

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) was also ruled questionable.

With Conklin out, the Browns will start second-year OT James Hudson at right tackle in his third start of the season and seventh of his career. He'll face Steelers All-Pro DE T.J. Watt, who gave Hudson fits when he lined up against him in Week 16 last season while Conklin was also injured.

Watt tallied four sacks in the game, which Hudson reviewed this week.

"Just seeing exactly what I did wrong in that game," he said. "Just seeing, on the plays he beat me on, exactly what he did to beat me around the edge or beat me to the inside. Just picking up on those little things as to why I didn't succeed that day.

"The biggest thing with him is his get-off. He's a smart player. He watches the cadence. He uses that to his advantage. He has great length, great speed and great hands. He's the whole package."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been pleased with the progress Hudson, a fourth-round pick from Cincinnati last year, has achieved in his second season and believes he'll fare better against Watt this time around.

"Last year is last year," Stefanski said. "He has done a very nice job this season. That is a tough task. We understand how good their defensive front is — obviously, No. 90 (Watt) — but they have a bunch of really, really good players. That is a very good defense."

If Ward is unable to play, Greg Newsome II and third-round rookie M.J. Emerson Jr. would likely handle his starting duties. Third-year veteran CB A.J. Green would also see more playing time and helped fill the gap at the position when Ward exited the game in the second half last week against the Commanders.

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
1 / 76

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
2 / 76

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
3 / 76

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
4 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
5 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
6 / 76

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
7 / 76

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
8 / 76

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
9 / 76

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
10 / 76

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
11 / 76

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
12 / 76

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
13 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
14 / 76

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
15 / 76

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
16 / 76

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
17 / 76

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
18 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
19 / 76

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
20 / 76

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
21 / 76

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
22 / 76

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Evan Marcus during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
23 / 76

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Evan Marcus during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
24 / 76

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
25 / 76

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
26 / 76

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
27 / 76

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
28 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
29 / 76

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
30 / 76

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
31 / 76

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
32 / 76

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
33 / 76

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
34 / 76

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
35 / 76

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
36 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
37 / 76

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
38 / 76

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
39 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
40 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
41 / 76

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
42 / 76

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
43 / 76

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
44 / 76

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
45 / 76

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
46 / 76

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
47 / 76

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
48 / 76

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
49 / 76

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
50 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
51 / 76

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
52 / 76

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
53 / 76

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
54 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
55 / 76

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
56 / 76

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
57 / 76

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
58 / 76

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
59 / 76

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
60 / 76

Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
61 / 76

Wide Receiver Marquez Stevenson (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
62 / 76

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
63 / 76

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.
64 / 76

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 4, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
65 / 76

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (67) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
66 / 76

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
67 / 76

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
68 / 76

Kicker Cade York (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
69 / 76

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
70 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
71 / 76

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.
72 / 76

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
73 / 76

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
74 / 76

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
75 / 76

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.
76 / 76

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 5, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
