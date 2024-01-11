Injury Report

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward is questionable for Wild Card game against Texans

S Grant Delpit is out for the first round the playoffs

Jan 11, 2024 at 01:33 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns announced the game status for a number of players heading into Wild Card weekend when the Browns will face the Texans.

CB Denzel Ward is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff matchup with a knee injury. HC Kevin Stefanski said that Ward suffered a knee injury in Thursday's practice.

"Something with his knee, he was limited," Stefanski said. "I don't really have an update past that."

CB Mike Ford Jr. (calf), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (back) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) are also all questionable heading into the first round of the playoffs. Strong took a hit in the Browns' Week 18 matchup against the Bengals in the fourth quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game. He did not participate in practice on Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday.

"He battles like crazy," Stefanski said. "He's a very tough kid, so he looked good."

S Grant Delpit (groin), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) are out for the first game of the playoffs.

Delpit was designated to return from the injured reserve on Jan. 10. He returned to practice this week, as he was a limited participant on Wednesday. However, the Browns did not activate Delpit, and he will miss the Wild Card game against the Texans.

"Just coming along, all part of the rehab process," Stefanski said of Delpit. "Part of that process is getting out there on the practice field and getting through individual and team periods. But he's trending in the right direction and progressing really well."

Hopkins continues to work through the left hamstring injury he endured during Week 16. Stefanski said earlier in the week that it was unlikely Hopkins would kick in the playoff game. The Browns have relied on K Riley Patterson as their kicker in the last two games of the season – whom they signed to the practice squad on Dec. 25.

Tillman suffered a concussion in Week 18 against the Bengals and is out for the first round of the playoffs. Stefanski said that Tillman is still progressing through the concussion protocol.

