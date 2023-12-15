Injury Report

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bears

 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, C Ethan Pocic, S Juan Thornhill and LB Jordan Kunaszyk are listed as out 

Dec 15, 2023 at 02:31 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns announced the game status for a handful of players heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Bears.

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), LB Anthony Walker Jr. and DT Jordan Elliott (concussion) are all questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Ward was limited in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. HC Kevin Stefanski said that they will use the next 48 hours to evaluate Ward and his progression. Ward missed the last three games with the injury.

Stefanski said that Walker "tweaked something" and they will see how he does.  Walker was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, and did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), C Ethan Pocic (stinger) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) are all out for Sunday's game. Stefanski said that there is no final confirmation about Okorokwo's injury status yet, as they are still working to determine.

Pocic first sustained the stinger in Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars in the first quarter, and did not return to the game. Pocic did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Stefanski said that Kunaszyk tweaked his leg in practice this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Thornhill first sustained the calf injury during his pregame warmup before the Browns faced the Jaguars. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

"He was warming up, trying to get it going again and just flared up," Safeties coach Ephraim Banda said on Friday. "And he's such an explosive athlete that if your tire is blown, the car is not going to move the way it needs to, especially for him. So that's all. Just kind of flared up on him again. He's fighting his butt off to get back and doing a really good job of that."

