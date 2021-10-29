Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

"I've been very thankful for Greedy and the way he's performed this year," said Jeff Howard, the Browns' pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. "The challenge of being injured and what he's faced over the last year, he's really done a good job with that.

"Whenever he's had his opportunities to play, he's come out and played. I appreciate his consistency with the reps he gets every day in practice and the reps he gets in the game. He's made the most of his opportunities and I'm sure he'll be ready to go this week."

Stefanski said he didn't have a feel for the status of Clowney, who did not practice this week, or McKinley, who suffered his injury during Thursday's practice and didn't practice Friday.

Beckham participated in practice throughout the week after playing through some noticeable pain against the Broncos.