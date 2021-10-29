Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

The Browns will call upon Greedy Williams to help fill the void

Oct 29, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward will miss his first game of the 2021 season when the Browns take on the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ward, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Broncos, was among three players ruled out for Sunday's AFC North matchup. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and S Richard LeCounte III (discipline) were the others.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/groin/knee), CB A.J. Green (groin), DT Malik Jackson (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) and FB Johnny Stanton (calf) are considered questionable. QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), who will start Sunday, and RB Nick Chubb (calf) did not receive injury designations, meaning they are poised to return to the lineup.

Ward did not participate in practice this week. Without him in the lineup, the Browns will once again call upon Greedy Williams for extensive duty. Williams started three games while Greg Newsome II recovered from a calf injury earlier in the season and filled in for Ward for the final part of the Broncos win.

"I've been very thankful for Greedy and the way he's performed this year," said Jeff Howard, the Browns' pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. "The challenge of being injured and what he's faced over the last year, he's really done a good job with that.

"Whenever he's had his opportunities to play, he's come out and played. I appreciate his consistency with the reps he gets every day in practice and the reps he gets in the game. He's made the most of his opportunities and I'm sure he'll be ready to go this week."

Stefanski said he didn't have a feel for the status of Clowney, who did not practice this week, or McKinley, who suffered his injury during Thursday's practice and didn't practice Friday.

Beckham participated in practice throughout the week after playing through some noticeable pain against the Broncos.

"He's battling through it," Stefanski said.

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
1 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 27, 2021.
2 / 55

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 27, 2021.
3 / 55

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during practice on October 27, 2021.
4 / 55

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on October 27, 2021.
5 / 55

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on October 27, 2021.
6 / 55

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 27, 2021.
7 / 55

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.
8 / 55

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tim Harris (34) during practice on October 27, 2021.
9 / 55

Cornerback Tim Harris (34) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 27, 2021.
10 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 27, 2021.
11 / 55

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 27, 2021.
12 / 55

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 27, 2021.
13 / 55

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pro Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on October 27, 2021.
14 / 55

Pro Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.
15 / 55

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 27, 2021.
16 / 55

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan during practice on October 27, 2021.
17 / 55

Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 27, 2021.
18 / 55

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during practice on October 27, 2021.
19 / 55

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
20 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
21 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.
22 / 55

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 27, 2021.
23 / 55

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice on October 27, 2021.
24 / 55

Running back John Kelly (41) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
25 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 27, 2021.
26 / 55

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 27, 2021.
27 / 55

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 27, 2021.
28 / 55

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 27, 2021.
29 / 55

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.
30 / 55

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 27, 2021.
31 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 27, 2021.
32 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice on October 27, 2021.
33 / 55

Running back John Kelly (41) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.
34 / 55

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during practice on October 27, 2021.
35 / 55

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
36 / 55

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff Callie Brownson during practice on October 27, 2021.
37 / 55

Chief of Staff Callie Brownson during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.
38 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on October 27, 2021.
39 / 55

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on October 27, 2021.
40 / 55

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.
41 / 55

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 27, 2021.
42 / 55

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 27, 2021.
43 / 55

Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.
44 / 55

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on October 27, 2021.
45 / 55

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.
46 / 55

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on October 27, 2021.
47 / 55

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 27, 2021.
48 / 55

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 27, 2021.
49 / 55

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 27, 2021.
50 / 55

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 27, 2021.
51 / 55

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 27, 2021.
52 / 55

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.
53 / 55

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during practice on October 27, 2021.
54 / 55

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 27, 2021.
55 / 55

A helmet during practice on October 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland will be without its top QB and RB against the Broncos
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles
news

Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday, continues to battle through ankle injury
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter as questionable 

Cleveland takes on Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out; Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable

Cleveland takes on the Texans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

A handful of Cleveland's projected starters were limited at practice throughout the week
news

Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to miss preseason finale

Cleveland's rookie LB among those unexpected to play against Falcons
news

Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

Second-year linebacker suffered an injury early in Thursday's joint practice
news

Injury Report: Browns hopeful to get some players back soon as Jacksonville trip nears

Stefanski acknowledged the high amount of soft-tissue injuries Thursday and believes several players will return soon
news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's roster is as deep as it's been in weeks
Advertising