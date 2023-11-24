Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out for Week 12 against the Broncos

S Juan Thornhill and LB Anthony Walker Jr. are questionable 

Nov 24, 2023 at 02:33 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Injury Report 11.24

The Browns announced the game status for a few players for their Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.

CB Denzel Ward is out with a shoulder injury. Ward was not a participant in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. HC Kevin Stefanski was unclear exactly what play the injury occurred in Week 11 against the Steelers.

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is also out. Stefanski said that Goodwin continues to go through the concussion protocol.

"He's still in that protocol, but he's doing everything in his power," Stefanski said. "With those injuries, you follow the protocol to a T and you make sure that when they're ready, they're back out there."

S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) and LB Jordan are questionable for Sunday. Thornhill did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday. Stefanski said that Thornhill has made progress in his recovery and thought that he moved around well at practice.

Walker, who left Week 11 against the Steelers with a hamstring injury, did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday in practice. Stefanski said that they will monitor Walker over the next 48 hours to see his progression.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: T Dawand Jones questionable for Week 11 matchup against the Steelers

WR Marquise Goodwin and S Juan Thornhill are out for Sunday's game
news

Injury Report: T Dawand Jones out for Week 10 matchup against the Ravens

WR David Bell and Marquise Goodwin are also out for Sunday's game
news

Injury Report: T Dawand Jones is questionable for Week 9 vs. Cardinals

CB Greg Newsome II, WR David Bell and DE Alex Wright are out
news

Injury Report: RB Jerome Ford questionable for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

QB Deshaun Watson officially listed as out against Seattle
news

Injury Report: QB Deshaun Watson is questionable against the Colts

Browns also list LB Sione Takitaki as out for Week 7
news

Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson out against the 49ers

G Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman also ruled out for Sunday 
news

Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson questionable against the Ravens

HC Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that Watson will play on Sunday in Week 4
news

Injury report: CB Greg Newsome II is out against the Titans

T James Hudson is also listed as questionable for Week 3
news

Injury report: WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

S Juan Thornhill and DT Siaki Ika also listed as questionable for Week 2
news

Injury report: Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 against the Bengals

Juan Thornhill ruled questionable for Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest news ahead of the Browns' final preseason game

A handful of Browns players will be sidelined Saturday
Advertising