Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out for Week 12 against the Broncos

The Browns announced the game status for a few players for their Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.

CB Denzel Ward is out with a shoulder injury. Ward was not a participant in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. HC Kevin Stefanski was unclear exactly what play the injury occurred in Week 11 against the Steelers.

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is also out. Stefanski said that Goodwin continues to go through the concussion protocol.

"He's still in that protocol, but he's doing everything in his power," Stefanski said. "With those injuries, you follow the protocol to a T and you make sure that when they're ready, they're back out there."

S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) and LB Jordan are questionable for Sunday. Thornhill did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday. Stefanski said that Thornhill has made progress in his recovery and thought that he moved around well at practice.