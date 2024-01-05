Injury Report: CB Greg Newsome II listed as out for Week 18 against the Bengals

The Browns announced the game status for several players heading into Week 18 against the Bengals.

WR Elijah Moore (concussion), P Corey Bojorquez (left quad), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee) and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf) are questionable for Week 18.

HC Kevin Stefanski said that Moore is still in the concussion protocol but is "trending the right way." Moore suffered the head injury in Week 17 against the Jets and was a limited participant in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday.

WR Amari Cooper (heel), CB Mike Ford (calf), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), CB Greg Newsome II (knee), S Juan Thornhill (calf) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) are out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Stefanski said that Hopkins is "coming along," with the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 16 against the Texans and did not play in Week 17. Hopkins also did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week in preparation for Week 18.

"He's not ready yet, but we're treating it and he's progressing," Stefanski said.

Cooper was inactive for Week 17 as he is dealing with the heel injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Walker was officially listed as out for Week 18, and then was placed on injured reserve on Friday. Walker underwent a knee scope procedure before Week 16 against the Texans and was considered week-to-week following the procedure. He did not play in Week 17.

Stefanski said on Friday that DE Myles Garrett would rest for Sunday's game, and that Garrett didn't practice on Friday. Garrett was listed on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday as a full participant.

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo also did not have a game status assigned to him. He returned to practice this week after dealing with a pectoral injury that required him to miss the last three games. Okoronkwo was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.