Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

The Browns ruled TE David Njoku as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the sixth-year tight end who enjoyed a productive start to the season before an ankle injury is confident he'll be able to play in Detroit.

"We definitely worked very hard as a team, meaning the trainers and my own people, we worked really hard to get it well right now and I have to give credit to them because it's been an uphill battle," he said. "I'm excited to finally be back, and it's going to be a fun game.

Asked if he'll play, Njoku said "Yeah, I'm ready to go."

Njoku has missed the last two games because of his injury but returned to practice this week, and his return would be much needed on offense after he opened the season with 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown. His 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus currently stands as the highest mark of his career.

In addition to Njoku, CB Greg Newsome II was ruled questionable after he was checked for a concussion following a collision in Friday's practice. DT Perrion Winfrey (head), OG and backup center Michael Dunn (back) and S D'Anthony Bell (concussion) were all ruled out for the game.

Newsome's injury was an unfortunate accident, and the Browns will monitor his progress ahead of Sunday.

"You're going full speed," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Hoping that he's OK, but we will see."

If Newsome is unable to go, the Browns should still be in good position with the depth they have at cornerback — Greedy Williams and M.J. Emerson Jr. are capable of filling his starting spot on the outside opposite Denzel Ward, and A.J. Green is also capable of providing extra help.