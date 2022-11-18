Injury Report

Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

Njoku said he’s “ready to go” and expects to play in Week 11

Nov 18, 2022 at 01:46 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns ruled TE David Njoku as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the sixth-year tight end who enjoyed a productive start to the season before an ankle injury is confident he'll be able to play in Detroit.

"We definitely worked very hard as a team, meaning the trainers and my own people, we worked really hard to get it well right now and I have to give credit to them because it's been an uphill battle," he said. "I'm excited to finally be back, and it's going to be a fun game.

Asked if he'll play, Njoku said "Yeah, I'm ready to go."

Njoku has missed the last two games because of his injury but returned to practice this week, and his return would be much needed on offense after he opened the season with 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown. His 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus currently stands as the highest mark of his career.

In addition to Njoku, CB Greg Newsome II was ruled questionable after he was checked for a concussion following a collision in Friday's practice. DT Perrion Winfrey (head), OG and backup center Michael Dunn (back) and S D'Anthony Bell (concussion) were all ruled out for the game.

Newsome's injury was an unfortunate accident, and the Browns will monitor his progress ahead of Sunday.

"You're going full speed," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Hoping that he's OK, but we will see."

If Newsome is unable to go, the Browns should still be in good position with the depth they have at cornerback — Greedy Williams and M.J. Emerson Jr. are capable of filling his starting spot on the outside opposite Denzel Ward, and A.J. Green is also capable of providing extra help.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, is also expected to play.

Photos: Bills Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Buffalo Bills

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
1 / 31

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
2 / 31

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
3 / 31

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
4 / 31

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
5 / 31

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
6 / 31

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
7 / 31

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
8 / 31

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
9 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
10 / 31

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
11 / 31

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
12 / 31

Defensive tackle Ben Stille (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
13 / 31

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
14 / 31

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
15 / 31

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
16 / 31

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
17 / 31

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
18 / 31

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
19 / 31

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
20 / 31

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
21 / 31

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
22 / 31

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
23 / 31

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
24 / 31

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
25 / 31

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
26 / 31

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
27 / 31

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
28 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
29 / 31

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
30 / 31

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.
31 / 31

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
