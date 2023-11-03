Injury Report: T Dawand Jones is questionable for Week 9 vs. Cardinals

The Browns announced game status for four players for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

CB Greg Newsome II (groin), WR David Bell (knee) and DE Alex Wright (knee) are all out. All three players did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

T Dawand Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game. Jones did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday.

"I don't know if I've figured out if we're going to work him out, but we'll see how it goes over the next 48 hours," Stefanski said.