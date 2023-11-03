Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: T Dawand Jones is questionable for Week 9 vs. Cardinals

CB Greg Newsome II, WR David Bell and DE Alex Wright are out

Nov 03, 2023 at 01:54 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Injury Report Week 9 new

The Browns announced game status for four players for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. 

CB Greg Newsome II (groin), WR David Bell (knee) and DE Alex Wright (knee) are all out. All three players did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. 

T Dawand Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game. Jones did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday.

"I don't know if I've figured out if we're going to work him out, but we'll see how it goes over the next 48 hours," Stefanski said. 

If Jones is unable to play, Stefanski said T James Hudson would start.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: RB Jerome Ford questionable for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

QB Deshaun Watson officially listed as out against Seattle
news

Injury Report: QB Deshaun Watson is questionable against the Colts

Browns also list LB Sione Takitaki as out for Week 7
news

Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson out against the 49ers

G Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman also ruled out for Sunday 
news

Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson questionable against the Ravens

HC Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that Watson will play on Sunday in Week 4
news

Injury report: CB Greg Newsome II is out against the Titans

T James Hudson is also listed as questionable for Week 3
news

Injury report: WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

S Juan Thornhill and DT Siaki Ika also listed as questionable for Week 2
news

Injury report: Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 against the Bengals

Juan Thornhill ruled questionable for Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest news ahead of the Browns' final preseason game

A handful of Browns players will be sidelined Saturday
news

Injury Report: Jerome Ford 'week-to-week' with hamstring injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is "hopeful" Ford will be able to play Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest injury news ahead of the Hall of Fame Game

Here's the practice report from the Browns' final practice Tuesday before the Hall of Fame Game
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Denzel Ward as questionable vs. Steelers

James Hudson III will start at right tackle
Advertising