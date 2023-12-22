Injury Report

Injury Report: LB Anthony Walker Jr. underwent knee scope procedure and is out for Week 16

G Joel Bitonio officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans

Dec 22, 2023 at 01:20 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns announced the game status for several players heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Texans.

The Browns listed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), S Juan Thornhill (calf) and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf) as out for Sunday's game against the Texans. 

Walker underwent a knee scope procedure on Thursday and is considered week-to-week. He was limited participant in practice on Wednesday with the knee injury but did not participate on Thursday.

G Joel Bitonio is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Bitonio left Week 15 with a back injury and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was back at practice on Friday. Bitonio said on Thursday that he went through "a little run out there and we're progressing really well."

"But from where I was Sunday, Monday, to where I am now, it's been a positive and we'll kind of take it one day at a time," Bitonio said on Thursday.

Bitonio said that the back issue popped up on Sunday during pregame and tried to play through it in the first quarter. However, there was a play call that Bitonio said he realized he would have to pull on the play outside and was not able to get into the proper stance.

"So, at that point, I was like, I'm going to hurt the team by being out here, and I might not even get out of my stance. So that was kind of the moment," Bitonio said. "Geron (Christian) was kind of the one, he's like, 'Joel, if you can't go, take a knee.' And then I was just like, all right, I'm going to do that. But, yeah, I mean, if you have back stuff, when it locks up, it locks up pretty good."

HC Kevin Stefanski said that they want to see how Bitonio responds over the next 48 hours after participating in practice on Friday, as well as with the trip to Houston.

