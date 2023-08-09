Injury Report

Injury Report: Jerome Ford 'week-to-week' with hip injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is “hopeful” Ford will be able to play Week 1

Aug 09, 2023 at 04:03 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns have been without RB Jerome Ford since he walked off the practice field with a hip injury Monday with a trainer, but head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the second-year rusher still has a chance to suit up for Week 1.

"I think it's unfair to say (that) yet," Stefanski said. "I'm hopeful, but I can't go past that. He's truly week-to-week. He's got treatment right now."

Ford, who limped off after a play and spent time on the sidelines being assessed by the trainer before leaving practice, is expected to be a key player in the Browns' run game as the backup behind Nick Chubb. He had been receiving a considerable amount of reps through the first two weeks of practices and had been lauded throughout the offseason for improving as both a pass catcher and blocker.

With Ford out, the Browns will turn to Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr. and Hassan Hall to carry the rushing workload.

All three backs are likely to receive the majority of carries in the Browns' second preseason game Friday against the Commanders.

