Injury Report: Jerome Ford 'week-to-week' with hip injury

The Browns have been without RB Jerome Ford since he walked off the practice field with a hip injury Monday with a trainer, but head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the second-year rusher still has a chance to suit up for Week 1.

"I think it's unfair to say (that) yet," Stefanski said. "I'm hopeful, but I can't go past that. He's truly week-to-week. He's got treatment right now."

Ford, who limped off after a play and spent time on the sidelines being assessed by the trainer before leaving practice, is expected to be a key player in the Browns' run game as the backup behind Nick Chubb. He had been receiving a considerable amount of reps through the first two weeks of practices and had been lauded throughout the offseason for improving as both a pass catcher and blocker.

With Ford out, the Browns will turn to Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr. and Hassan Hall to carry the rushing workload.