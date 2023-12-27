Injury Report

Injury Report: P Corey Bojorquez is doubtful for Thursday Night Football

Browns also list WR Amari Cooper and Marquise Goodwin as questionable heading into Week 17

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns announced the game status for a handful of players heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Jets on Thursday Night Football. 

P Corey Bojorquez (quad) is officially listed as doubtful. Bojorquez did not participate in practice on Monday or Tuesday of this week. He originally suffered the quad injury during Sunday's game against the Texans. HC Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday at Bojorquez sustained the injury on a kickoff.

WR Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Monday or Tuesday as he is dealing with a knee injury. He is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game. WR Marquise Goodwin is also questionable. He was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday with a knee injury. 

S Juan Thornhill is also questionable for Thursday's game with a calf injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Thornhill has been inactive for the last two games against the Texans and the Bears.

The Browns officially listed K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) as out. Hopkins sustained the hamstring injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter against the Texans, when RB Dameon Pierce broke free and ran for a 98-yard touchdown. Stefanski said on Tuesday that Hopkins is week-to-week with the hamstring injury, and had previously ruled him out for Thursday's game.

