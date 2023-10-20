Injury Report: QB Deshaun Watson is questionable against the Colts

The Browns have officially listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watson did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday. During the open portion of practice to the media, Watson went through some quarterback drills, and threw both short and intermediate passes.

Watson was also out at practice on Friday as the Browns practiced indoors. He took reps throwing to his receivers and tight ends during the open period. HC Kevin Stefanski said that Watson was a full participant in Friday's practice and took his normal reps.

"He looked good today," Stefanski said.

Stefanski described this as a different situation than before the Ravens game in Week 4, as he wants to see how Watson responds over the next 48 hours from that full workload from Friday. Stefanski said that Watson also responded well from his work during Thursday's practice.

If Watson is not able to play on Sunday, Stefanski said that P.J. Walker is the backup quarterback.

The Browns also listed TE Harrison Bryant (hip), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) and CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday. Stefanski said that both Bryant and Newsome looked good in practice and will see how both respond over the next 48 hours. Stefanski said that Hunt also practiced, and they will see how he comes out of Friday's work.