Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson out against the 49ers

The Browns have officially ruled QB Deshaun Watson out for Sunday's game against the 49ers on Oct. 15.

Watson did not practice outside with the team during the week leading up to Week 6 as he continued his rehab process from his shoulder injury. Watson was hit in the red zone on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter during Week 3's game against the Titans. He also did not play in Week 4 against the Ravens.

HC Kevin Stefanski said Watson was able to some throwing this week as a part of his rehab process, and they will continue to treat Watson's injury day-to-day.

"He's making progress," Stefanski said. "He's getting better. He's very disappointed. He wants to play. He wants to be able to compete with his teammates, so he's just got to focus on getting better every day."

The Browns also listed a few other plays on the injury report for Sunday's game. They ruled out both G Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman.

Bitonio has been dealing with a knee injury. Stefanski said that Bitonio had a knee scope surgery during the bye week and did not participate in practice during the week. Missing Sunday's game will end Bitonio's 6,481 consecutive snap streak and 102 straight games. Stefanski also said that Michael Dunn will start at left guard.

Tillman is dealing with a hip injury and did not participate in practice on Thursday.

The Browns have also ruled TE David Njoku (face, hand) and C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee and foot) as questionable for Sunday's game. Pocic was limited in practice throughout the week, while Njoku did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.