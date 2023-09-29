Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson questionable against the Ravens

The Browns have listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens on Oct. 1.

Watson has been dealing with a right shoulder injury throughout this week in practice. He was limited in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday, but HC Kevin Stefanski said he was able to take reps at the ones during the week.

Stefanski also said that Watson did some light throwing in practice on Friday, and that he is hopeful that Watson will play on Sunday.