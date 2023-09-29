Injury Report

Injury report: QB Deshaun Watson questionable against the Ravens

HC Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that Watson will play on Sunday in Week 4

Sep 29, 2023 at 01:37 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns have listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens on Oct. 1.

Watson has been dealing with a right shoulder injury throughout this week in practice. He was limited in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday, but HC Kevin Stefanski said he was able to take reps at the ones during the week.

Stefanski also said that Watson did some light throwing in practice on Friday, and that he is hopeful that Watson will play on Sunday.

Watson was hit in the red zone on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter during Week 3's game against the Titans.

