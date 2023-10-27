Injury Report

Injury Report: RB Jerome Ford questionable for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

QB Deshaun Watson officially listed as out against Seattle

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:50 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Injury Report Week 8

The Browns designated a handful of players as questionable heading into Week 8 against the Seahawks.

RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle) are all officially questionable following Friday's practice.

HC Kevin Stefanski said that Ford was limited in practice on Friday. Ford was out working at Friday's practice with the other running backs in drills during the open portion to the media. He is working through an ankle injury he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Colts, and did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. 

"I saw a limited player," Stefanski said of Ford. "I mean with all these guys that are working through injuries, we'll make determinations. We'll watch the tape, make determinations on how they look in 48 hours and then see where it lands."

Stefanski said that if Wills is unable to play on Sunday, James Hudson III is a dependable player who can come in and fill that spot at left tackle. Stefanski said that Hudson took the reps when Wills went down with his injury, as well as the scout team reps.

QB Deshaun Watson is also officially out. Stefanski announced on Wednesday that Watson would be out for Sunday's game as he used the week to continue his rehab, and that P.J. Walker would start at quarterback.

