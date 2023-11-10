Injury Report

Injury Report: T Dawand Jones out for Week 10 matchup against the Ravens

WR David Bell and Marquise Goodwin are also out for Sunday’s game

Nov 10, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns announced the game status for players for the Week 10 matchup against the Ravens.

WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and T Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) are out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. All three players did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

With Jones officially out, the Browns will have some holes to fill with their tackles. HC Kevin Stefanski said that they worked through different options in practice this week but did not announce who would start at left tackle.

"We looked at every option, as you can imagine, and we talked through all those things," Stefanski said. "And then we felt good about the plan and feel good about how we practice and then you move forward."

Goodwin, who sustained a hit in the third quarter against the Cardinals and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, has been in concussion protocol. Stefanski said that Goodwin has been in the building and going through the steps of the protocol.

"We will follow every step of that protocol along the way, but his health is what's most important," Stefanski said.

CB Greg Newsome II (groin) and RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday's game. Both Newsome and Strong did not practice on Wednesday but were limited participants on Thursday. Stefanski said that they will see how both progress over the nest 48 hours before Sunday's game.

