Injury Report: T Dawand Jones questionable for Week 11 matchup against the Steelers

Browns announce the game status for players heading into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Steelers.

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) are out for Sunday's game. Both Goodwin and Thornhill did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

G Michael Dunn (calf) and T Dawand Jones (knee) are questionable. Dunn was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, opening his 21-day return window. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"He looks good," HC Kevin Stefanksi said. "Gave us some good reps. Again, a very trustworthy, dependable guy. Fits well with what we do. He's played in games for us and performed well, so we'll see where it goes with him."