Injury Report: WR Amari Cooper is questionable for Week 14

The Browns announced the game status for a handful of players ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.

WR Amari Cooper (concussion), T Dawand Jones (knee), CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring) and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) are all questionable heading into Sunday.

HC Kevin Stefanski said that Cooper has not yet cleared the concussion protocol, but could find out on Saturday if he has cleared. Cooper sustained the concussion during the second quarter of their Week 13 game against the Rams and did not return. Cooper did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Stefanski said that Jones "tweaked his knee" and they will monitor him over the next 24 hours. Mitchell, who was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ward, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.