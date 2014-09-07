Isaiah Crowell, undrafted rookie



3) Willie Snead and Taylor Gabriel



Gabriel has emerged, so much so, that he was the catalyst for the touchdown on the Browns' opening drive with the first-string unit. Gabriel ended the preseason easily leading the Browns in catches (10) and receiving yards (128). Many in the local media are considering Gabriel a virtual lock for the 53-man roster – something which seemed unfathomable when first meeting the Abilene Christian alum in May.



Related article: How impacted Taylor Gabriel on YouTube



It's Snead in particular who will make general manager Ray Farmer's job a tough one. Snead's three catches and 75 yards tonight were not a surprise; he's been a practice standout from the get-go. Snead doesn't have one exact skill that separates him. He's balanced all around. Whatever decision is made, Snead has put enough good film of himself out there to prove he belongs in the NFL.



4) Barkevious Mingo



Which Browns player had the best preseason? Going into the game the easy answer was Armonty Bryant. The defensive lineman's emergence into the starting lineup was unpredictable and his pass rushing force was much needed.



But in terms of overall consistency, Mingo might win the competition. The second-year pro registered another sack on Thursday against the Bears and remained a disruptive force all throughout the fourth quarter. Penetrating into opposing backfields is becoming the norm for Mingo. Now, he's narrowing in on making a key play – which he did against the Bears. His sack turned Robbie Gould's field goal attempt into a 52-yarder which sailed wide of the goal posts.

When talking to Mingo in the locker room after the game, the outside linebacker expects to carry this positive momentum to Pittsburgh.



5) Robert Nelson



Lost in the shuffle of the 15 defensive backs on the roster is Robert Nelson. He's not flashy. And he's not a veteran of Pettine's system like Isaiah Trufant or Aaron Berry. But the 5-foot-9 undrafted rookie from Arizona State saved his best performance for last, when it mattered the most. His interception on David Fales was a beauty, outstretching his arms on a play not many other cornerbacks could make. Nelson also made a solo tackle on kickoff coverage and defended another pass in coverage. Nicknamed "Nelly" by our Nathan Zegura, the cornerback will be anxiously waiting by the phone the next feww days.



Honarable mention: Rex Grossman, Josh Aubery, Tank Carder, Jamal Westerman and Ben Tate for jumping in the Dawg Pound.

