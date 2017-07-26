Jackson, Brown want Browns to take next step toward establishing championship organization in 2017

The Browns added three first-round draft picks this past spring, including defensive end and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, former Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and former Miami tight end David Njoku. They also scooped up former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who will compete to be the team's starter.

Before that, the Browns hired the fiery veteran Gregg Williams to be their defensive coordinator, fortified their offensive line and added veterans in receiver Kenny Britt and defensive back Jason McCourty to a roster that includes 57 players who are in either their first or second NFL season.

Cleveland also re-signed linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (a 2015 Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion) and Christian Kirksey, whose 148 tackles were third-most in the NFL last season, and extended left guard Joel Bitonio. "There are several guys who I think have truly improved. We have added more talent to our roster. We have drafted better talent on our roster," Jackson said. "That's why we feel good about having a better opportunity to win."

And Jackson says the Browns understand how much work it'll take to make that a reality.

"What we learned (from last year) is that if you continue to work hard, it gives you the best opportunity," he said.