News

Jackson, Brown want Browns to take next step toward establishing championship organization in 2017

Jul 26, 2017 at 08:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns coach Hue Jackson would rather not dwell on a 1-15 season, but he's making sure his team learns from it.

"I don't like to talk about the past a lot," Jackson said Wednesday, "but I think we have to understand where we've been and where we're trying to get to and just how much work it's going to take to get there."

That was all-too-true for Cleveland last year, a campaign that saw one of the league's youngest teams struggle with injuries, uncertainty at quarterback and sometimes just plain bad luck.

But after a productive and promising offseason, the Browns are poised to take a step forward in Jackson's second season. That journey starts Thursday at training camp, which includes 15 free practices open to the public.

"We're excited, we have got a lot of talented, young players in our locker room," executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said.

"We've got a talented coaching staff that's really committed to helping us return this organization and get this city back to winning ways. We talk about it all of the time, we've got an obligation to the men who wore this uniform before any of us were here and we have got an obligation to the Dawg Pound and the rest of the fans here in Northeast Ohio to establish a championship organization, a club that Cleveland can be proud of. There will be a lot of underlying questions that point in that direction, but we want to be heading there."

Photos: Browns vets report for training camp

Veteran players report to Berea.

No Title
1 / 13
No Title
2 / 13
No Title
3 / 13
No Title
4 / 13
No Title
5 / 13
No Title
6 / 13
No Title
7 / 13
No Title
8 / 13
No Title
9 / 13
No Title
10 / 13
No Title
11 / 13
No Title
12 / 13
No Title
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns added three first-round draft picks this past spring, including defensive end and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, former Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and former Miami tight end David Njoku. They also scooped up former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who will compete to be the team's starter.

Before that, the Browns hired the fiery veteran Gregg Williams to be their defensive coordinator, fortified their offensive line and added veterans in receiver Kenny Britt and defensive back Jason McCourty to a roster that includes 57 players who are in either their first or second NFL season.

Cleveland also re-signed linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (a 2015 Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion) and Christian Kirksey, whose 148 tackles were third-most in the NFL last season, and extended left guard Joel Bitonio. "There are several guys who I think have truly improved. We have added more talent to our roster. We have drafted better talent on our roster," Jackson said. "That's why we feel good about having a better opportunity to win."

And Jackson says the Browns understand how much work it'll take to make that a reality.

"What we learned (from last year) is that if you continue to work hard, it gives you the best opportunity," he said.

"That doesn't mean that you're going to win. It just means it gives you an opportunity, but now we feel that we have a better roster and better players in certain positions. I feel like we have made huge jumps and strides on defense. I think we are making huge strides on offense. Now, we have to go try to take this to the next level."

Photos: Browns rookies, QBs report for training camp

Training camp starts on Thursday.

No Title
1 / 41
No Title
2 / 41
No Title
3 / 41
No Title
4 / 41
No Title
5 / 41
No Title
6 / 41
No Title
7 / 41
No Title
8 / 41
No Title
9 / 41
No Title
10 / 41
No Title
11 / 41
No Title
12 / 41
No Title
13 / 41
No Title
14 / 41
No Title
15 / 41
No Title
16 / 41
No Title
17 / 41
No Title
18 / 41
No Title
19 / 41
No Title
20 / 41
No Title
21 / 41
No Title
22 / 41
No Title
23 / 41
No Title
24 / 41
No Title
25 / 41
No Title
26 / 41
No Title
27 / 41
No Title
28 / 41
No Title
29 / 41
No Title
30 / 41
No Title
31 / 41
No Title
32 / 41
No Title
33 / 41
No Title
34 / 41
No Title
35 / 41
No Title
36 / 41
No Title
37 / 41
No Title
38 / 41
No Title
39 / 41
No Title
40 / 41
No Title
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising