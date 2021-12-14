Community

Jadeveon Clowney treats 25 kids from Passages with fulfilling, joy-filled Meijer shopping spree

Clowney has hosted similar events each year of his NFL career during the holiday season to give back to kids in need

Dec 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121421_ClowneyArticle2

Jadeveon Clowney walked through the toy aisle at Meijer with a few kids by his side and watched as their eyes lit up with excitement.

Clowney, the Browns' veteran defensive end, was treating 25 kids to a shopping spree Monday at the store in Seven Hills to give back during the holiday season. The kids were a part of Passages, an organization that assists Northeast Ohio families with services aimed at empowering them to improve their lives and successfully achieve family resiliency and financial independence, and they were all receiving $200 gift cards courtesy of Clowney and Meijer to spend at their leisure.

As Clowney walked through the aisle, several kids were gazing at the wide assortment of Nerf guns, action figures, stuffed animals, board games and more. Volunteers — which included other Browns players in Ronnie Harrison Jr., Malik Jackson, Curtis Weaver and Ifeadi Odenigbo — pushed shopping carts full of items and guided kids through their purchases for an unforgettable shopping trip.

"This is always important to me," said Clowney, who has hosted similar events in various NFL home cities he's lived in since he was drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in 2014. "It's fun to do things like this this time of year, and I know these kids are looking forward to it and may not have a Christmas."

Clowney grew up under a similar situation as some of the kids when he was a child in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was raised in a single-parent home and spent most of his youth living with his mom and sister, and seeing his mom hustle to provide her two kids a stable life motivated him to pursue his NFL dreams and one day have an opportunity to give back to her and others.

An NFL career that has now nearly spanned a decade has allowed him to do it with joy. Clowney, who's also spent parts of his career in Seattle and Tennessee, has made it a priority to host a shopping event for kids every year, and watching the glowing faces of kids as they peruse the aisles has always provided him a warm feeling of fulfillment.

"I always wanted to have more stuff, but my mom was always like, 'It's just me, and I'm fighting to try to get you it,'" he said. "It's great now to be able to take care of her and give back to people, and I'm here now and I'm able to do so.

"During this time of the year especially, it's important to lift kids up who might be less fortunate. I just like to see smiles on their faces."

There were plenty of them. A few of the kids jumped and smiled together as they held super-sized stuffed animal unicorns and bears, and others were eager to race home and partake in a Nerf battle or pop in Madden 22 to their video game console.

It's the kind of experience Jeremy Langham, the Vice President of Development and Engagement at Passages, hopes to give kids and their families in the organization.

"We're just really excited to be a part of this," Langham said. "We had the fortune of Jadeveon and the Browns reaching out to us to be a part of this amazing event. When there was an outreach, we thought it was perfect. They're able to pick out their favorite gifts, and we're just looking to make it an awesome holiday experience for every single one of them."

Clowney's event was part of the Browns' "10 Days of Giving" initiative as they strive to lift spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season. The initiative includes Browns players, coaches and staff who all participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals as part of the team's yearlong commitment to promoting education and youth football, as well as inspiring others through its signature First and Ten volunteering movement.

Related Content

news

Kareem Hunt dedicates My Cause My Cleats to 'Build the Bridge' initiative created by his youth mentor

Hunt will wear special 'Build the Bridge' cleats for My Cause My Cleats week to continue to push the message of the initiative co-created by Mac Stephens, his youth mentor
news

Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage host 10 Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, Official Mortgage Partner, were proud to host 10 service members from various branches through the HONOR ROW program
news

John Johnson III rewards John F. Kennedy Elementary students with holiday visit, highlighted by $100,000 grant to Stay in the Game! Network by Arby's Foundation

Johnson spent time with 30 third-grade students who displayed improved student attendance during the fall
news

Denzel Ward gives 'big credit' to mom, family after Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

The award was well-earned for Ward after the substantial impacts made from the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation
news

Cleveland Browns, Marines and EMS to Host Annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive on Sunday

Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County for Sunday's Week 14 game vs. Baltimore
news

Browns players highlight their charitable causes through NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

More than 30 Browns players will share powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs with signature meanings during their Week 14 game against Baltimore
news

Browns Give Back hosts annual 10 Days of Giving

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 7-16, Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals
news

Browns players team up to give back to community as holiday season begins

Numerous Browns players have spent time over the last week giving back to Northeast Ohio
news

Browns, Vitamix package meals and food items at Greater Cleveland Food Bank prior to Thanksgiving holiday

Volunteers from the Browns and Vitamix packaged over 27,000 meals Tuesday at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
news

Browns to host five active duty and retired military members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed is a premier military academic health center that provides innovative patient-centered care and advances medical readiness, education and research for service members
news

Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen during Salute to Service game vs. Lions

The Cleveland Browns will highlight their year-round platform of local and national military appreciation by honoring active military personnel, veterans and their families throughout Sunday's game
Advertising