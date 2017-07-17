James Laurinaitis: Browns D will play with 'attitude' under Gregg Williams

Former NFL linebacker and Ohio State star James Laurinaitis says the Browns have plenty to be optimistic about with new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"They're going to play with an attitude," Laurinaitis told NFL Network's Good Morning Football last week. "He always says live on the edge, play on the edge, but never hurt the team. That's his motto."

Laurinaitis would know. He spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Williams, who joined the Browns in January after three years with the Rams.

"He's fiery, his scheme versatility is great," Laurinaitis said. "I know there's a lot of worry in Cleveland about 3-4, 4-3. Listen, it's all just X's to Gregg Williams. He's going to find the best way to put his best players in great situations."

Williams, a 27-year coaching veteran, molded five top-five defenses and won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.