Jaworski believes 'more experienced' Brian Hoyer should start opener against the Steelers

"I truly believe, after being around this game for 41 years now, that you have to play from the pocket first. Mobility is certainly a great attribute to have, but it's got to be the last resource that you use to make a play work. You've got to play the game from the pocket, you've got to read progressions, you've got to anticipate, you've got to get the ball out of your hands. And I did not see enough of that in his college-level tape. Hopefully, he can become a student of the game, bear down on this practice and his work ethic and maybe he can learn all those things that are so important to being consistent in the NFL."