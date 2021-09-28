Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after big Week 3 performance

On a historic day for the Browns defense, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was hard to miss, and now he's up for NFL Rookie of the Week.

The second-round LB totaled four tackles, one quarterback hit, one tackle for a loss and two passes defensed in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Owusu-Koramoah played a vital role in limiting Chicago to 47 net total yards and one net passing yard, which were both the lowest a Browns defense has ever held an opponent to in franchise history.

"He played fast," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I really thought his ball disruption was really good. We did not take the ball away yesterday, but we had a bunch of passes defended – 'JOK' in particular on some balls to the running backs that they were trying to pull, and he got his arm on the ball. I thought he did a nice job there."

Owusu-Koramoah's competition includes Steelers RB Najee Harris, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Giants DE Azeez Ojulari and Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Owusu-Koramoah, selected 52nd overall from Notre Dame, is the first Browns rookie to be nominated for the award this season.