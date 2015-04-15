 Skip to main content
Jim Brown gives his take on the Cleveland Browns' new uniforms

Apr 15, 2015 at 03:42 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Surrounded by frantic fans clamoring for his autograph or a picture, Jim Brown had a feeling the already-excited group would leave the Cleveland Convention Center even more stoked about the 2015 season.

Brown made the classic Browns uniforms look good for years as one of the best running backs in professional football history. And 50 years since his final season with the Browns, Brown was confident Cleveland's players of the present and future would continue to look fresh in their new look, which includes nine different combinations of jerseys and pants.

"They're going to look sharp," Brown said as he stood on the orange carpet before Tuesday's ceremony. "Cleveland has these great colors. They're fantastic. Brown is my favorite. When I heard about it, I just thought somebody was very smart to create that kind of excitement.

"A lot of these college teams are real sharp when they come out, Oregon, Oregon State. Now the Browns are going to be in the top echelon of fashion."

Brown said he wasn't nervous at all when the team announced it would unveil new uniforms for the 2015 season. He called the idea of Tuesday's unveiling ceremony, which saw around 3,000 fans pack a ballroom of the Convention Center, and inspiration behind the decision to modify the team's timeless look "genius."

Brown was one of nine distinguished alumni to take the stage before the uniforms were unveiled. He joined Greg Pruitt, Hanford Dixon, Jamel White, Dan Fike, Bob Golic, John Thierry, Felix Wright and Kevin Mack as a video honoring the team's history was shown on the Convention Center's big screens as well as NewsChannel 5's live broadcast.

"The people are here, they're excited, the colors are here and we're all looking forward to the uniforms," Brown said. "People think uniforms don't count but we like to look good when we go on the field. I think it's going to be a great night for everybody."

Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos

Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
1 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
2 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
3 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
4 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
5 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
6 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
7 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
8 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
9 / 10
Photo By AP Images
Cleveland Browns Uniform Reveal Photos
10 / 10
Photo By AP Images
