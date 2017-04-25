News

Jim Brown, Josh Cribbs set to announce Browns' Day 2 NFL Draft picks

Apr 25, 2017 at 09:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Jim Brown and Josh Cribbs will help welcome a few of the Browns' 2017 NFL Draft picks to Cleveland.

The pair of former Browns stars are set to announce the team's second- and-third round selections Friday from Philadelphia.

Cleveland, which is currently poised to make 11 picks, including five of the top 65, will kick off the draft Thursday night with the first and 12th overall picks. Whomever the Browns take at No. 1 and No. 12 are set to attend Friday's Indians game and throw out the opening pitch.

Around that same time, the Browns will open Day 2 of the Draft at No. 33, the first pick in the second round. The Browns also hold another second-round pick (No. 52) and the first pick in the third round (No. 65).

Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday, where linebacker Joe Schobert and second-year defensive end Carl Nassib will announce one of the team's final six picks from Cedar Point in Sandusky.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising