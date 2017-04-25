Jim Brown, Josh Cribbs set to announce Browns' Day 2 NFL Draft picks

Jim Brown and Josh Cribbs will help welcome a few of the Browns' 2017 NFL Draft picks to Cleveland.

The pair of former Browns stars are set to announce the team's second- and-third round selections Friday from Philadelphia.

Cleveland, which is currently poised to make 11 picks, including five of the top 65, will kick off the draft Thursday night with the first and 12th overall picks. Whomever the Browns take at No. 1 and No. 12 are set to attend Friday's Indians game and throw out the opening pitch.

Around that same time, the Browns will open Day 2 of the Draft at No. 33, the first pick in the second round. The Browns also hold another second-round pick (No. 52) and the first pick in the third round (No. 65).