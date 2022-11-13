Jim Donovan to miss Browns game vs. Dolphins

Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps

Nov 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be in the booth Sunday against the Dolphins.

Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps, who currently works for Fox Sports Ohio and 92.3 The Fan. Phelps previously called the Browns' Week 6 game against the Patriots as well as other Browns preseason games and has hosted Browns pregame and postgame shows. He will call the game with color commentator Nathan Zegura and sidelines reporter Jerod Cherry.

The Browns wish Donovan well and look forward to having him back in the booth soon.

