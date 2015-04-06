Jim O'Neil 'very optimistic' about Browns CB Justin Gilbert bouncing back

Gilbert's 2014 season ended on a sour note, as he was relegated to the locker room for the Browns' season finale at Baltimore because of a violation of team rules. It was an unfortunate moment in a rookie season that dished its fair share of adversity at Gilbert, who struggled to adjust to the rigors of the NFL and saw his playing time dip as the year progressed.

O'Neil wasn't surprised. Even for a player as talented as Gilbert, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, the NFL is unforgiving to those who play a position with such a thin margin of error.

"I think that expectations for corners in this league for first year are always a lot higher than they should be. I can't remember a rookie corner that's had a successful season in his first year," O'Neil said. "I know nobody wants to hear this, but it takes time, it takes time to learn how to play corner in the NFL. Quarterbacks are too good, receivers are too good."

The loss of Buster Skrine in free agency appeared to increase the pressure for Gilbert or fellow second-year player Pierre Desir to rise to the challenge and snatch the starting cornerback job opposite of Haden. But the addition of veteran Tramon Williams, one of four Browns defensive backs who have made at least one Pro Bowl, has eased that burden.

Still, there will be competition at cornerback just like there is at every other position on the field. O'Neil said he also plans to cross-train his defensive backs, allowing them to play at multiple spots and increasing their opportunities to make an impact within the scheme.

The platform remains for Gilbert to impress and be rewarded for showing the improvement his coaches expect him to make.