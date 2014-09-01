Joe Haden embracing his role as a mentor

The expertise and confidence Haden is instilling is not just for Gilbert alone. K'Waun Williams, Robert Nelson and Pierre Desir are all fellow rookie cornerbacks that sit next Haden every day in the classroom. The Pro Bowler wasn't shocked that the Browns kept so many defensive backs around.

In particular it was Nelson who grabbed Haden's attention.

"Nelly was a nice kept secret that we had," said Haden. "The coaches really like him. He's a smart kid. He has a lot of talent and a lot of skills. He has really good ball skills. And he knows how to cover."

The Browns will need all the help they can get against Pittsburgh. Buster Skrine is returning from thumb surgery, and while he's expected to play, head coach Mike Pettine has noted that the team may ease him back.

In years past, not having Buster Skrine available for an entire game may have been shrugged off. But Skrine's evolution as a legitimate second cornerback in NFL has become evident to Haden.

"I'm so proud of Buster just being his teammate ever since he came in," said Haden. "Just to see his work ethic and how in the beginning it was a bumpy road. Definitely it wasn't going as well, he got a lot of penalties or whatever.

"But now just seeing him grow, seeing him mature and seeing him become a better corner and just a veteran on the team. Being able to understand defenses, he knows the calls; he's smart and just playing a lot more confident believing in his speed, being able to play the ball now. I love it just because it just shows the growth of a player and how he's like legitimately a big piece of this defense. It's just real special."

Because Isaiah Trufant has been placed on the injured reserve list, the Browns' nickel back position is a fluid one. Aaron Berry, Williams and maybe even Nelson could see their number called in certain situations.

"Everybody that we have out there is game ready, they've been proving [themselves] and the competition, just the skill-set, everybody will be able to help if they were out there," said Haden.

Haden has never been this confident in a Cleveland Browns defense heading into Pittsburgh. Because of the new system, because of the new coaching staff and because of the new pieces brought in via free agency and the draft, Haden expects his unit to be a catalyst in helping the Browns win more football games.