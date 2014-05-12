Joe Haden: Gilbert was my 'number one dude'

Months before the Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Justin Gilbert, Joe Haden was busy researching.

"He was the number one dude I had on the board as a cornerback," said Haden on Monday.

An admitted NFL draft fanatic, Haden put Gilbert's highlight tape on repeat and raved about his explosion. Haden's eyes popped when he later looked at the Oklahoma State alum's interception numbers – seven in 2013 alone.

It's Gilbert's mindset when he gets the football that left a lasting impression on Haden. Gilbert scored eight touchdowns in four seasons in the Big 12 Conference, all either on special teams or on defense.

"That helps out a lot when he gets interceptions," said Haden. "You can tell it turns automatically into a return game."

When he met the media for the first time on Friday, Gilbert said he's hopeful Haden will be a mentor for the rookie. The Browns Pro Bowl cornerback wouldn't have it any other way. A top-10 pick himself, Haden can relate to the shoes Gilbert is being thrust into. He's already thought what he's going to tell Gilbert: just relax.