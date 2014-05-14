Joe Haden: 'There's no other place I'd rather play'

Locking up Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden was at the top of the Cleveland Browns' to-do list.

"We're thrilled we were able to get it crossed off," said a beaming Mike Pettine during the Wednesday afternoon press conference.

With a couple of his signatures on paper, Haden became the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. On Tuesday we detailed how successful the 25-year-old has been in terms of shutting down perennial wide receivers.

The factors in Haden pledging his loyalty towards the Browns are aplenty.

Haden's contract comes on the heels of the organization re-upping with Alex Mack, as well as honing in on veterans Karlos Dansby and Donte Whitner. That didn't go unnoticed from Cleveland's number one corner.

"We definitely have a lot of positive momentum going on," Haden said about the Browns' busy offseason. "It just brings in healthy competition, there's nothing better than that. When you have a lot of good players at a position, that's what you want on the team."

The competition theme spreads to the quarterback position, and Haden knows the spotlight is now on the Browns.

Haden can relate to quarterback Johnny Manziel more-so than most players on the roster. A first-round draft pick in 2010, Haden didn't become the starter until week eight. The hype doesn't matter. The performance does. Whoever the Browns choose as their quarterback, the team will have his back.