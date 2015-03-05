John DeFilippo talks Josh McCown, Johnny Manziel, his plan for Browns QBs

McCown, in multiple interviews, has stressed he chose to play for the Browns for reasons that go beyond competing for a starting job. At 35, McCown said he not only wants to surround himself with coaches he knows and trusts but also serve as a mentor to Manziel, Shaw and whomever else is added to the Browns quarterbacks room.

DeFilippo noted that aspect of McCown's presence but expressed confidence in the veteran's ability to rebound from a 2014 campaign with Tampa Bay that McCown, himself, said "wasn't good enough."

"I think when you see situations where Josh has had a system where he hasn't had to win the game by himself, I think you've seen him have success," DeFilippo said, perhaps alluding to McCown's productive stretch of starts with Chicago in 2013. "That was part of our selling point to him, 'Hey, you aren't going to have to do this thing all by yourself, buddy.' We are going to be able to run the football here. We have a fantastic offensive line.

"Josh is going to make great decisions, there's no doubt in my mind about that. And he's going to be able to protect the football and move our offense down the field."

Given the chance to lead Cleveland's offense during a pivotal final stretch of his rookie season, Manziel struggled to do both before he injured his hamstring against Carolina and was relegated to the locker room in the season finale.

The path toward Manziel's redemption, DeFilippo said, starts with "a plan."

"You need to lay it out. They don't know anything when they walk in the building. It's like a freshman in college. You have to map out there week for them," said DeFilippo, who interviewed Manziel during last year's draft preparations but has had limited contact with him since he was hired.

"I know from a protection standpoint and a route structure standpoint, they were very limited in what they did at Texas A&M. Does that mean what they did was bad? Not in any so way. They had a ton of success, but it's very different than what a quarterback is asked to do at an NFL level."

In a soundbite that made national headlines, DeFilippo said the NFL's great quarterbacks have an "obsession" for the position. With help from McCown, DeFilippo hopes to ingrain that sort of mindset with a new cast of young quarterbacks.