John Dorsey's advice to DeShone Kizer after tough loss a mix of empathy, encouragement

Kizer's last play is the one that hurt the most. It was one of two turnovers that prevented him from having the "complete game" he's striving to notch before the end of his rookie season.

Three games remain for him to accomplish it, starting Sunday against the Ravens, and Kizer made it clear Wednesday he's processed the emotions he felt after the loss and entered the week with a clear, focused mindset.

"Everyone gets emotional. We all put in a lot of effort towards this trying to get a victory," Kizer said. "When you come short of your goal, everyone is going to be a little off. I think I do put a big emphasis on making sure that I'm the same guy every time I step back into this locker room to work on Wednesday and Thursday. I have been able to do so all year and will continue to do that."

Dorsey finished his message Sunday to Kizer with an analogy that serves as his backbone philosophy in a number of areas. It's on the rookie's shoulders to help bring the group together.

"It's not one person. It's all of us in this together," Dorsey said. "You can be five fingers when you take your hand out or you can be a fist. The fist is all those fingers gathered up as one and that's what real team bonding and unity is.