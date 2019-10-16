John Dorsey wants to see more consistent O-line play, open-minded about any potential move that would improve Browns roster

John Dorsey hammered away at the same point any time questions about the team's offensive line came up during his Wednesday press conference.
Consistency, consistency, consistency.
Whether it was questions about specific players or the group as a whole, the Browns general manager kept returning to that point as he assessed every corner of the organization during a 30-minute session with reporters.
"They have to be a little more consistent in their play," Dorsey said. "And that is real."
Dorsey left open the possibility of acquiring reinforcements along the offensive line and every other position group, so long as it's in the best interest of the Cleveland Browns. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.
The Browns, who made a handful of trades before the start of the season -- including two involving offensive linemen -- made their first in-season trade earlier this week with the trade of former second-round offensive lineman Austin Corbett.
"We will do what is best for the Cleveland Browns organization," Dorsey said. "We will do extensive research, I will make a million phone calls and if we think we can improve a position, regardless of what that position is, we will go about it if we think it is the right fit for the Cleveland Browns.
"What I would like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research and whatever happens happens. If nothing happens, you move on, you go to the next project."
The Browns replaced just one starter on the offensive line from the second half of last season, right guard Kevin Zeitler, who was sent to the Giants in a trade that landed Pro Bowl pass rusher Olivier Vernon. The production, though, has not been as consistent, particularly in games against the Rams and 49ers, who are loaded with talent along the defensive lines.
Last year, the Browns allowed just five sacks in the final eight games, a stretch in which the Browns posted a 5-3 record. This year, Cleveland has allowed 16 in six games, and that includes Sunday's no-sack outing against the Seahawks.
Even with all of the players added to the roster during the past two years, Dorsey said the team still had the flexibility to acquire a high-profile veteran in trade if that was deemed the best possible option.
Dorsey also didn't rule out the possibility of the Browns making changes on the offensive line with the personnel they have on hand, echoing what offensive line coach James Campen said one day earlier. Both of the team's reserve guards, Justin McCray and Wyatt Teller, were acquired in trades just before the start of the season and reserve tackle Kendall Lamm has been sidelined since Week 1 with a knee injury.
"Once we get done with our self-evaluations and assessments, we will come to some conclusions and determine which way we are going to head," Dorsey said.
"I made a statement about a year ago and I still believe that to my core beliefs that I think the foundation of both the offensive and defensive side of the ball is really important, and I will always stick to that. That is those two different lines – the offensive and defensive line."