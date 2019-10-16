John Dorsey wants to see more consistent O-line play, open-minded about any potential move that would improve Browns roster

Dorsey left open the possibility of acquiring reinforcements along the offensive line and every other position group, so long as it's in the best interest of the Cleveland Browns. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.

The Browns, who made a handful of trades before the start of the season -- including two involving offensive linemen -- made their first in-season trade earlier this week with the trade of former second-round offensive lineman Austin Corbett.

"We will do what is best for the Cleveland Browns organization," Dorsey said. "We will do extensive research, I will make a million phone calls and if we think we can improve a position, regardless of what that position is, we will go about it if we think it is the right fit for the Cleveland Browns.

"What I would like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research and whatever happens happens. If nothing happens, you move on, you go to the next project."