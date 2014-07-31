John Greco and Billy Winn return to practice

John Greco was back at practice Thursday after missing akk of camp rehabbing a minor injury. Greco started 14 games last season, mostly at left guard. He was limited in his first training camp practice, but the 29-year-old is not troubled by missing time. Greco's still been in on every meeting and he's confident the work he put in during the spring will carry over.

"Now we are hitting the ground running. We're like, 'Okay, I remember this look. I remember this technique,'" said Greco about the new istallments in the offense. "It seems like everyone is thinking less and reacting quicker."

Kyle Shanahan echoed those sentiments.

"Out of anybody on the O-line that I've been around in these past few months, I don't think Greco will miss a beat," said Shanahan. "He's a smart player. He's played games. It's not too big for him."

On the other side of the ball Billy Winn was also eased back into the swing of things Thursday. The Browns wanted to be cautious and let the injury heal for the 25-year-old defensive lineman.

More-so than Greco, Winn knows he has to start shining immediately. The defensive line is jam packed with players itching for more snaps. John Hughes and Armonty Bryant are blossoming in terms of their growth as situational pass rushers, the role Winn held in 2013.

As a defensive line and as a team, Winn thinks the Browns need to better at getting the job done. Getting in the backfield for a quarterback harassment isn't enough. In 10 games last season, the Browns either led or the score was tied at half time. The problem needs to be addressed and Winn thinks it's going to be.

"It all comes down to finishing," said Winn. "This year, that's one of our biggest focuses. I feel like we're headed in the right direction."

Thursday's notes and quotes