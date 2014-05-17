Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert busy learning the NFL

The Browns knew who they were getting when they drafted a hard worker in Manziel. He was a dynamic touchdown machine at Texas A&M with a playing style so thrilling, he built a mammoth national fan base on social media.

But prolific college football players enter the NFL every year. Many of them flame out before you can blink an eye. Some refuse to adapt. Some just don't have styles that translate to the pros. Coach Mike Pettine can feel the enthusiasm himself in the city of Cleveland, but the Browns have a plan for their first-round pick at quarterback.

"We don't want to rush it," said Pettine. "This is a classic 'cart before the horse' situation. We want it to be that way over time so I don't think it's a situation where we're quelling [the excitement], but I just think that we want to temper it.