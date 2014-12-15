Johnny Manziel says 1st start 'very humbling' as he vows to move on to Carolina

As he did after Sunday's game, coach Mike Pettine repeatedly cited the entire offense's performance as the reason why Cleveland ran just 38 plays for 107 yards. He even joked that Browns legend Brian Sipe couldn't have quarterbacked the team to a win under the circumstances Manziel faced.

Both Pettine and Manziel laid out the moments that inspired some optimism, a small list of plays that included a 32-yard connection with Josh Gordon. Pettine pointed out two -- an early pass to Andrew Hawkins and a scramble-and-throw to tight end Jim Dray -- that could have been of similar value if the receiver held on to the ball.

Still, there were far more rookie mistakes, and Manziel was quick to say there were no plays that "make you pump your fist." It's up to Manziel, who was 10-of-18 for 80 yards and two interceptions, to have far less of those mistakes against Carolina and Baltimore than he did against Cincinnati.

"The game's very different. It's different pressure," Pettine said. "In practice, you can simulate the speed as much as you can but games are very different. He had practiced well. He practiced at a high level when he was going off cards and practicing our offense. The unpredictability was part of the unknown with the first-time quarterback that factored into the decision in the previous weeks."

The experience, Manziel said, was "very humbling," but he's not putting any extra pressure on himself in the wake of Sunday's performance. It's a new week, a new opponent and maybe some new, more realistic expectations from those outside of the franchise.

Inside the locker room Monday, there was significant disappointment about the loss but none specifically directed at Manziel for his performance, linebacker Craig Robertson said.

"He's a rookie. He's not a savior," Robertson said. "He has to go through the stuff rookies go through for him to be a good player in this league. Nobody came in as a rookie, first game, and threw 100 touchdown passes."