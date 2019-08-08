Join the fight against hunger at the 21st annual Taste of the Browns

This year's fundraiser will feature more than 25 of Northeast Ohio's finest restaurants and chefs, including Zack Bruell (Parallax, L'Albatros, Chinato and more), Tom Asimakis (Blue Point Grille) Dan Deagan (Deagan's Kitchen and Bar and Humble Wine Bar), Eric Williams (Momocho and El Carnicero), Fabio Salerno (Lago East Bank) and more.

"For 40 years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been tackling hunger in Northeast Ohio thanks to the generosity of our community and their support of events like Taste of the Browns. Since it began 21 years ago, the impact from the event has only grown and we're excited to see how many meals we'll be able to provide from this year's fundraiser," said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "We're proud to be a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative and to be working with them and some of the great culinary talent in the region on this great event."

In addition to sampling the city's best cuisine and mingling with Browns players and alumni, attendees can bid on silent auction items to benefit the Food Bank. The auction opens online, Sept. 3 with bidding continuing online and in-person until the conclusion of Taste of the Browns, providing a wonderful opportunity for those unable to attend the fundraiser but wanting to show their support and get involved.

Highlights of this year's auction include:

• Cleveland Browns memorabilia package

• New York City package that features tickets to see Live with Kelly and Ryan

• Birthday party for up to 20 people at Mitchell's Ice Cream in Ohio City

• Fahrenheit Cleveland's food truck will cater food and beverages for up to 40 people

Along with the silent auction, guests can participate in a live auction, wine and beer pulls and a new 40th Anniversary raffle featuring a chance to win some very special Cleveland Browns memorabilia and other great prizes.

The event will be in the 7UP City Club at FirstEnergy Stadium. Early bird ticket pricing is available until August 8th, with general admission tickets $175 or VIP tickets $250. After August 8th general admission tickets are $200 and VIP tickets are $295. All proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Access to the Medical Mutual VIP Lounge will include exclusive tastings and access to Cleveland Browns celebrities.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative, established in June 2014 to help inspire fans to volunteer at least 10 hours each year. In the past five years, nearly 2.5 million volunteer hours have been pledged in Northeast Ohio and local communities through the initiative. Fans are encouraged to sign the First and Ten pledge through www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback and share their unique stories about volunteering with #give10.