News

Jordan Poyer heading back to Cleveland, discharged from Nashville hospital

Oct 18, 2016 at 09:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns safety Jordan Poyer was discharged from a Nashville area hospital Tuesday and is headed back to Cleveland.

Finally discharged from the hospital in Nashville. Unable to fly so an 8 hr car ride back to The Land will do. Thank you all for the support — Jordan poyer (@J_Poy33) October 18, 2016

Poyer, who suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's loss to the Titans, was taken to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in stable condition after a crushing blindside block during a punt return in the second quarter.

Poyer was placed on injured reserve, marking another injury setback for the already-shorthanded Browns, who also announced on Tuesday the successful surgeries of left guard Joel Bitonio and center Austin Reiter. Reiter's operation was performed by University Hospitals' and Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos. 

Head coach Hue Jackson said on Monday he'd been in contact with Poyer and described the fourth-year players as in "good" spirits and eager to rejoin his teammates.

"I know he wants to be back with his teammates battling with those guys," Jackson said. "Like most of our players do, I feel like when they are not around these guys like they are letting them down. He's not. He took a major hit, and obviously, that's going to take some time for him to heal from."

Poyer had started all six games for the Browns, totaling 39 tackles and had 10 stops in a loss to Miami last month.

"He was playing good, too. He had, probably in my opinion, one of his best weeks in practice, and I think he was looking to have a tremendous game," Jackson said. "That's a blow for us because he is one of our better players, but we want to wish him well and a speedy recovery."

Poyer joins an injured reserve list that includes Bitonio, quarterback Robert Griffin III, and outside linebacker Nate Orchard.

The Browns elevated practice squad defensive back Ed Reynolds to the active roster in an effort to add depth to their secondary. 

Cleveland travels to Cincinnati Sunday in search of its first win this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising