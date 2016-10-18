Jordan Poyer heading back to Cleveland, discharged from Nashville hospital

Browns safety Jordan Poyer was discharged from a Nashville area hospital Tuesday and is headed back to Cleveland.

Finally discharged from the hospital in Nashville. Unable to fly so an 8 hr car ride back to The Land will do. Thank you all for the support — Jordan poyer (@J_Poy33) October 18, 2016

Poyer, who suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's loss to the Titans, was taken to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in stable condition after a crushing blindside block during a punt return in the second quarter.

Poyer was placed on injured reserve, marking another injury setback for the already-shorthanded Browns, who also announced on Tuesday the successful surgeries of left guard Joel Bitonio and center Austin Reiter. Reiter's operation was performed by University Hospitals' and Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos.

Head coach Hue Jackson said on Monday he'd been in contact with Poyer and described the fourth-year players as in "good" spirits and eager to rejoin his teammates.

"I know he wants to be back with his teammates battling with those guys," Jackson said. "Like most of our players do, I feel like when they are not around these guys like they are letting them down. He's not. He took a major hit, and obviously, that's going to take some time for him to heal from."

Poyer had started all six games for the Browns, totaling 39 tackles and had 10 stops in a loss to Miami last month.

"He was playing good, too. He had, probably in my opinion, one of his best weeks in practice, and I think he was looking to have a tremendous game," Jackson said. "That's a blow for us because he is one of our better players, but we want to wish him well and a speedy recovery."

Poyer joins an injured reserve list that includes Bitonio, quarterback Robert Griffin III, and outside linebacker Nate Orchard.

The Browns elevated practice squad defensive back Ed Reynolds to the active roster in an effort to add depth to their secondary.